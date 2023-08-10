Gurdaspur Locals Boycott Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Ahead Of Release (WATCH) |

As Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, locals in Gurdaspur, the parliamentary constituency of the actor have started protests calling for a boycott of the film. As per reports, people displayed their angst with posters and social media campaigns against the actor.

For those unversed, Sunny had visited Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar to promote Gadar 2 but did not visit Gurdaspur, which is his Lok Sabha constituency and is located only 30 km away. This led to locals getting upset with their MP.

In his debut election, Deol defeated sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. He joined the BJP on April 23, 2019. Sunny was also called out after he failed to impress with his attendance record in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha by not attending the house for 28 days.

Deol is the third member of his family to join politics. Earlier in 2004, his father Dharmendra had also won the Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency for the BJP and his wife Hema Malini won Uttar Pradesh's Mathura seat for the party for a second consecutive term in the national elections.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol reprises his role of Tara Singh from the 2001 blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original, has directed the follow-up which also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. The film also stars Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, and Manish Wadhwa in key roles.

In Gadar 2, Tara Singh takes ahead the story and goes to Pakistan to find his son, Jeetey. Produced by Zee Studios, the movie will clash with the Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2.