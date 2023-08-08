SHOCKING! 16 Mobile Phones Stolen During Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 Promotions In Ghaziabad

In a shocking incident, as many as 16 mobile phones were stolen during the promotional event of the upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’ in Ghaziabad. On Sunday, the film’s lead stars, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, promoted their film in Ghaziabad and the event witnessed a massive crowd.

However, as the event ended, several people complained of their phones being stolen in the midst of the chaos.

An investigation has been launched in the case by the local police.

Theft during Gadar 2 promotions

As per several reports, a mammoth crowd of over 20,000 people gathered at the Habitat Centre in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram locality on August 6 to witness Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as they promoted ‘Gadar 2’.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking advantage of the crowd, miscreants resorted to stealing phones and other valuables from the fans, and it was only after the event ended that the members of the audience realised their phones had been stolen.

Several photos and videos from the event have also gone viral on the internet in which the crowd can be seen in total frenzy as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel entertained them on stage.

As per the police, as many as 16 phones were stolen during the event, despite heavy security bandobast at the venue.

About Gadar 2

Meanwhile, the story of ‘Gadar 2’ will pick off from where it left in the first film of franchise in 2001.

‘Gadar 2’ is based on the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and it will see Sunny Deol assume the role of Tara Singh once again, with Ameesha as Sakeena next to him.

The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Luv Sinha in key roles.

‘Gadar 2’ is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)