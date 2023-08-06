‘Stay Away From Drugs’: Gadar 2 Actor Luv Sinha’s Message To Youngsters |

Actor Luv Sinha, who is the son of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, and brother of actress Sonakshi Sinha, will next be seen in Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Luv, despite coming from a starry background, is someone who emphasises the importance of education. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the actor takes us back to his school days.

Excerpts:

Which school did you study in and your favourite subjects?

I studied at Kodaikanal International School, Tamil Nadu. It was a very beautiful location. I really valued the friends I made there because you can study in any school but what makes those memories beautiful are the friendships you cultivate and to date I am in touch with all of my closest friends. I wasn't an exceptional student because I had to study subjects that didn't appeal to me. Such as Mathemetics or Economics, but when I went to college I studied Media Communications my GPA was a 3.8 out of 4.

How often were you punished?

I wasn't really punished because I didn't break any rules. I've always believed that rules exist to help us become better human beings. Sometimes unintentionally I used to get late for class and we would get a slip.

What extracurricular activities were you involved in?

I loved playing basketball. It has been a sport I have enjoyed tremendously. Unfortunately, I can't play it as much now due to a minor injury that I suffered while doing martial arts. Racquetball is a phenomenal sport and football, I wasn't really good at but I loved being a goalie. I was also good at discuss throw.

A message for today’s students

My message for students is please stay away from drugs. Don't get into smoking and drinking. It may seem cool at first and your friends may try to convince you. Maybe you might even think that you will like it but none of it will help you. I have never touched these so-called substances. Alcohol in moderation is a personal choice but nothing good comes out of cigarettes and drugs. I would suggest looking towards larger goals and not What you see on social media. Understand your strengths and weaknesses because they will help you figure out your future.

