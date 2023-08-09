Gadar 2: Most Expensive Ticket For Sunny Deol's Film Costs THIS Whopping Amount & It's Already Sold Out!

Movielovers are in for a treat this Friday as some of the biggest stars are set to clash at the box office. Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2', which is a sequel to the cult 2001 film 'Gadar', will release on August 11, and fans have already booked their tickets for the first day of the film in theatres.

'Gadar 2' is set to clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' at the box office this Friday, and there is also Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' and Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar'.

But despite the competition, looks like 'Gadar 2' makers are unfazed and have nothing to worry, as tickets at premium theatres across the country have already been sold out.

Most expensive Gadar 2 ticket

As per a ticket booking portal, the most expensive ticket for 'Gadar 2' is priced at a whopping Rs 2,200, and it is not in Mumbai, but in Delhi.

The portal shows that the night show at Delhi's PVR, Ambience Mall, is worth Rs 2,200, and what is even more surprising is that the tickets are already sold out!

The second-best tickets at the theatre are priced at Rs 2000, and those seats too are "filling fast" according to the portal.

In Mumbai, the costliest ticket of 'Gadar 2' is priced at Rs 1,650, and it at INOX Insignia in Worli's Atria Mall.

About Gadar 2

'Gadar 2' will see Sunny Deol reprise his role as the iconic Tara Singh, with Ameesha Patel's Sakeena by his side. While the original 'Gadar' revolved around post-partition India, the second installment is set on the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Utkarsh Sharma, who was a child artist in 'Gadar' and played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son, will also be seen reprising his role in 'Gadar 2'.

Besides, the film also stars Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in key roles, and it has been directed by Anil Sharma.

