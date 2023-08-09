Did Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Take A Dig At Adipurush And Prabhas?

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has revealed that Sunny Deol 'compromised' on his fees for the upcoming film. In one of his latest interviews, he also took an indirect dig at actors charging Rs 150 to Rs 200 crore for their films and clarified that reports of Gadar 2 costing nearly Rs 100 crore are exaggerated.

Opening up about the budget of Gadar 2, Anil Sharma told Lehren that it was 'reasonable'. "We made an effort to control everybody’s fees. Sunny’s fees is what it is, it’s okay, it’s just one person, but even he compromised quite a bit. These days, heroes and directors charge so much, the budgets end up ballooning up to Rs 600 crore, and sometimes the heroes charge Rs 150 crore and Rs 200 crore," he told the news portal.

It may be noted that Prabhas' latest film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, failed to impress the audience. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 600 crore.

The filmmaker also thanked the Indian Army and the Uttar Pradesh government as they helped him keep costs in check.

He stated that the Army gave them tanks, locations and soldiers and even in Uttar Pradesh, they received a lot of help from the ministry.

In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol will reprise his role as Tara Singh, and Ameesha Patel will be seen as Sakeena. The film is a sequel to Gadar, which revolved around post-partition India. The upcoming second installment is based on the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The film also features Utkarsh Sharma, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra and Manish Wadhwa among others in key roles.