 Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Features In Top 10 With 93% Score On Rotten Tomatoes 
Jawan has now made ₹240.47 crore at the global box office.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Features In Top 10 With 93% Score On Rotten Tomatoes  | Photo Via Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was released in the theatres on September 7, 2023. The film starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Aaliyah Qureishi, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. The film is directed by Atlee.

The film is currently running well at the box office, as it has now made ₹240.47 crore at the global box office. Shah Rukh's Jawan debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive score of 93%. The action thriller film has made an impact as far as reviews from film critics are concerned, and it has received an outstanding rating too.

article-image

Recently, Shah Rukh penned a note on Jawan's success and penned a note on X that read, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

Jawan's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri's Red Chillies Entertainment.

article-image

