Jawan Review: Shah Rukh Khan Delivers The Most Entertaining Film With Clever Writing & Whistle-Worthy Drama

Jawan Review: Despite Clever Writing & Plot Steal, Shah Rukh Khan Delivers The Most Entertaining Film |

Director: Atlee

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and others

Rating: 4 stars

Shah Rukh Khan’s films are never less than a festival and Jawan takes this ritual a notch higher. Director Atlee’s masterpiece direction fits in meticulously with the stardom of King Khan. Jawan easily makes for a proud Indian film that has everything one can think about.

Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), an in-charge jailer of a women’s cell is on an unknown mission with a bunch of six prisoners. Will he succeed is what forms the rest of the crux of Jawan.

Director Atlee, best known for his sound knowledge of filmmaking and the technology associated with it offers his film that might have a stark resonance with one of the sleeper hits helmed by ace director Neeraj Pandey in the past, Jawan holds its identity solely and strongly. It all lies in extraordinary writing that a 2-hour-49-minute film doesn’t seem that long.

Jawan doesn’t have a single dull moment from start to end. Atlee’s film will surprise you with a lot more than one can think of or even expect in the day and time when OTT has changed the landscape of Indian narratives. Jawan is a film meant for a big screen experience and Shah Rukh Khan does it again. How?

SRK’s last Pathaan, although with a weaker plot, and not so believable screenplay sailed through his charm and received earth-shattering box office numbers, Jawan is a complete film that gives wholesome entertainment.

High-octane stylised action, whistle-worthy drama, emotions, extended cameos, and a special cameo pre-climax, the list is on for Jawan. Especially when, Shah Rukh Khan’s association with Aanand L Rai in Zero (2018) tanked miserably, followed by a hiatus of four long years, Pathaan definitely helped the King to bounce back, but Jawan is a true-blue comeback of the superstar in every possible way.

Atlee deals with subplots, flashbacks, present-day revenge— everything with so much finesse, in spite of having Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s core plot on the front foot. However, the film does have certain convenient closures but Atlee is supremely genius!

Jawan is an unmissable watch. With the army of gorgeous women— Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Riddhi Dogra, Jawan becomes a tad bit more attractive than ever before.

