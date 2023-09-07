 Jawan Review: Shah Rukh Khan Delivers The Most Entertaining Film With Clever Writing & Whistle-Worthy Drama
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJawan Review: Shah Rukh Khan Delivers The Most Entertaining Film With Clever Writing & Whistle-Worthy Drama

Jawan Review: Shah Rukh Khan Delivers The Most Entertaining Film With Clever Writing & Whistle-Worthy Drama

High-octane stylised action, whistle-worthy drama, emotions, extended cameos, and a special cameo pre-climax, the list is on for Jawan.

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Jawan Review: Despite Clever Writing & Plot Steal, Shah Rukh Khan Delivers The Most Entertaining Film  |

Director: Atlee

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and others

Rating: 4 stars 

Shah Rukh Khan’s films are never less than a festival and Jawan takes this ritual a notch higher. Director Atlee’s masterpiece direction fits in meticulously with the stardom of King Khan. Jawan easily makes for a proud Indian film that has everything one can think about. 

Read Also
Jawan FDFS: Shah Rukh Khan Stays Awake To See Fans Attend 6 AM Show At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy
article-image

Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), an in-charge jailer of a women’s cell is on an unknown mission with a bunch of six prisoners. Will he succeed is what forms the rest of the crux of Jawan. 

Director Atlee, best known for his sound knowledge of filmmaking and the technology associated with it offers his film that might have a stark resonance with one of the sleeper hits helmed by ace director Neeraj Pandey in the past, Jawan holds its identity solely and strongly. It all lies in extraordinary writing that a 2-hour-49-minute film doesn’t seem that long. 

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Fans Pour Milk On Giant Jawan Poster Outside Chennai Theatre (WATCH)
article-image

Jawan doesn’t have a single dull moment from start to end. Atlee’s film will surprise you with a lot more than one can think of or even expect in the day and time when OTT has changed the landscape of Indian narratives. Jawan is a film meant for a big screen experience and Shah Rukh Khan does it again. How? 

SRK’s last Pathaan, although with a weaker plot, and not so believable screenplay sailed through his charm and received earth-shattering box office numbers, Jawan is a complete film that gives wholesome entertainment. 

High-octane stylised action, whistle-worthy drama, emotions, extended cameos, and a special cameo pre-climax, the list is on for Jawan. Especially when, Shah Rukh Khan’s association with Aanand L Rai in Zero (2018) tanked miserably, followed by a hiatus of four long years, Pathaan definitely helped the King to bounce back, but Jawan is a true-blue comeback of the superstar in every possible way.

Read Also
Jawan Frenzy In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Welcome Film With Open Arms
article-image

Atlee deals with subplots, flashbacks, present-day revenge— everything with so much finesse, in spite of having Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s core plot on the front foot. However, the film does have certain convenient closures but Atlee is supremely genius!

Jawan is an unmissable watch. With the army of gorgeous women— Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Riddhi Dogra, Jawan becomes a tad bit more attractive than ever before.

Read Also
Jawan Release: Fans Garland Massive Shah Rukh Khan Cutouts, Burst Fire Crackers Outside Mumbai &...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jawan Review: Shah Rukh Khan Delivers The Most Entertaining Film With Clever Writing &...

Jawan Review: Shah Rukh Khan Delivers The Most Entertaining Film With Clever Writing &...

Jawan Ban: Shah Rukh Khan's Film To NOT Release In Bangladesh? Here's What We Know

Jawan Ban: Shah Rukh Khan's Film To NOT Release In Bangladesh? Here's What We Know

Janmashtami 2023: Mouni Roy, Vicky Kaushal, Nayanthara & Other Celebs Extend Wishes

Janmashtami 2023: Mouni Roy, Vicky Kaushal, Nayanthara & Other Celebs Extend Wishes

Ajay Devgn Announces Supernatural Thriller With R Madhavan, Jyotika; Film To Release In March 2024

Ajay Devgn Announces Supernatural Thriller With R Madhavan, Jyotika; Film To Release In March 2024

Janmashtami 2023: Jawan Star Nayanthara Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Twin 'Krishnas'

Janmashtami 2023: Jawan Star Nayanthara Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Twin 'Krishnas'