Jawan FDFS: Shah Rukh Khan Stays Awake To See Fans Attend 6 AM Show At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy

As Jawan hits the big screens today, fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan assembled outside Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre to watch the first-day-first-show scheduled at 6 AM. They took to the premises with banners of Jawan and chanted slogans like, "We love Shah Rukh Khan" and "Bharat ki shaan, Shah Rukh Khan".

The love showered by fans didn't go unnoticed as Shah Rukh made it a point to reply to the love showered on him by his fans. The Jawan star took to X (formerly Twitter) and thanked the fans for their support and gesture.

"Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks," posted the superstar on X.

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Jawan comes at a time when Bollywood has seen audiences return to theatres in great numbers, courtesy Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

With Gadar 2 making history by becoming the fastest Bollywood film to garner Rs 500 crore at the box office, industry and trade experts expect Jawan to keep up the momentum and smash records as Bollywood looks to put behind Covid woes and the slum years behind. Shah Rukh's last film Pathan had already set the box office on fire and had marked the return of King Khan as the undisputed 'King of Bollywood.'

Fans are now eager to catch up Shah Rukh's Jawan and if the hysteria is anything to go by, Jawan looks set to be one of the biggest releases of Bollywood with the film releasing on the festival of Janmashtami.

Jawan is billed as a high-octane action thriller that "outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society".

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra appear in the movie in key roles.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

