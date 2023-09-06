Jawan Mania: From Dahi Handi With Shah Rukh Khan's Cutouts In Mumbai To Ladies-Special Screenings, It's A Festival For SRK Fans!

Photo: SRK Universe

After months of anticipation and hype, Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year, Jawan, is all set to hit the silver screens on Thursday, on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. The film's release is an even bigger festival for the ardent fans of SRK, who have stayed by the superstar through all his hits and flops, highs and lows.

Fans of SRK have swung into action as Jawan is ready to hit theatres, the most religious ones being the members of his biggest fan club, SRK Universe.

The Free Press Journal got in touch with the fan club and found out the extensive line of events that have been chalked out for the release of Jawan and for their idol, Shah Rukh Khan.

Dahi Handi with Jawan

Yash Paryani, co-founder of SRK Universe, exclusively told FPJ that more than 300 'first day first show' screenings have been organised for fans of SRK. Even the 6 am show at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai has been booked by members of the club, who are excited to watch the film before anyone else.

Not just in India, but fans of the King Khan reside all across the globe, and SRK Universe has its branches in foreign countries as well. Special fan screenings have been organised in over 60 countries worldwide, Yash informed.

"Cutouts of SRK will be erected in all the cities for Jawan and fans will also celebrate Dahi Handi as the film is releasing on Janmashtami. In Mumbai, we will be celebrating Dahi Handi outside the Gaiety Galaxy theatre at 5 am, just before getting ready for the first 6 am show, so that the film's screening begins on an auspicious note," Yash says.

Besides, special gifts and merchandise have also been arranged for fans as their wait for Jawan finally comes to an end.

Special screening for women

SRK has already established through the film's prevue and trailer that the story of Jawan will be driven by women. During one of his #AskSRK sessions too, the superstar had said, "The one word that drives the movie is ‘Women’ it’s a film about women made for men!!"

Being in tandem with the film's theme and message, SRK Universe too has planned special women-only screenings of Jawan across India.

"Since Jawan is about women, we have decided to organise special screenings of the film only for the massive female fanbase of SRK. The tickets will be sponsored by us and the screenings will be held across India over the weekend," Yash shares.

Jawan box office prediction

Jawan has already sold nearly 8 lakh tickets in India through advance bookings and this excludes the number of tickets sold at single-screen theatres, especially in smaller towns and cities.

Going by trade analysts and industry experts, Jawan is expected to shatter all box office records -- even those set by SRK's Pathaan which released earlier this year -- and open with nearly Rs 70 crore at the cinemas.

Besides SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and boasts of a special cameo by Deepika Padukone.

In the film, SRK's character will also be seen having a "gang of girls" comprising of Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Aaliyah Qureishi.

