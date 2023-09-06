 Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Makers Request 'No Piracy, No Spoilers' Ahead Of Film's Release
Also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan is expected to break the opening day figures of Shah Rukh Khan's last film Pathaan

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind "Jawan", on Wednesday urged audiences to shun piracy and watch the new Shah Rukh Khan film in theatres. The banner, founded by Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan, shared the appeal on its official X page a day before the release of the pan-India film directed by Atlee.

"Say No to Piracy. Say No to Spoilers. Watching 'JAWAN' in cinemas. If you find any links, please report to copyright@redchillies.com. Book your tickets now," Red Chillies Entertainment said in the post.

Also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, "Jawan" is expected to break the opening day figures of Shah Rukh's last film "Pathaan" with experts pegging day one earnings at Rs 65-70 crore.

The film is described by makers as a high-octane thriller outlining "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society".

Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra also round out the cast of "Jawan"

