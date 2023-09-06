Jawan Box Office Prediction: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Might Open With ₹70 Crore Beating Pathaan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to cinemas with his upcoming film Jawan, eight months after his Pathaan shattered all records at the box office. Even before its release, Jawan has wrecked havoc at the ticket windows with its advance booking and if reports are to be believed, the film is set to beat SRK's very own Pathaan.

Jawan is all set to release in theatres worldwide on Thursday, September 7, and the frenzy around the film is palpable.

Jawan will present SRK in a never-seen-before avatar, and as per reports, the actor is set to play a double role of a father and son in the film.

Read Also 4 Delhi Theatres To Remain Shut For Jawan Due To G20 Summit

Jawan box office prediction

According to trade analysts and experts, Jawan might record the biggest opening day collection for a film as it is expected to earn around Rs 70 crore on its first day in India alone.

The figure is way more than Pathaan's opening day collection, which was Rs 57 crore.

So far, Jawan has reportedly sold nearly 8 lakh tickets across India, and this does not include the numbers from many of the single-screen theatres.

Most of the theatres have been rendered houseful even before the film's release, and people were seen queueing up outside ticket windows as early as 3 am to get their hands on tickets for the weekend.

About Jawan

Jawan marks Shah Rukh's first ever collaboration with maverick south filmmaker Atlee. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles.

Besides, the film has SRK's gang of girls which includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girika Oak, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureishi and Ridhi Dogra. And if that wasn't enough, the film also has a special cameo by none other than Deepika Padukone.

So far, a trailer and a prevue of Jawan have been released by the makers, which sent netizens into a tizzy. Three songs from the film have also been dropped and they have already emerged to be chartbusters.