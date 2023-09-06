Shah Rukh Khan Asks Mahesh Babu When Will He Watch Jawan: ‘I Will Come Over And…’ |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who awaits the release of his upcoming film Jawan is receiving wishes across social media for the film to be a box-office success. South superstar Mahesh Babu took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, It's time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of @iamsrk are on full display!! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!!”

Shah Rukh shared the post and wrote, “Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug.”

Earlier, veteran actor Dharmendra also took to social media and wrote, “Shah Rukh, Bete wish you a great luck for Jawan.”

Days before Jawan’s release on the big screen, Khan visited the famous Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati as well as the Vaishno Devi temple.

Recently the team of Jawan conducted a Q & A session with Khan. SRK was asked about whether his character is a hero, villain or vil-hero (a kind of anti-hero who is still more villain than hero). To this, the actor jokingly said

"Pehle to aap logon ne bahut confuse kar diya hai, trailer ko preview bolte ho, hero ko villain, aur ab ye naya 'vil-hero'? Kya mein achcha hoon, buraa hoon, punya hoon, paap hoon, yeh khudse poochna, kyunki mein aap hoon (You people firstly have already confused me a lot, you call a trailer a preview, a hero a villain and now this new vil-hero? Am I good, am I bad, a blessing or a curse, ask this of yourself because I am you)."

SRK said: "This is the story of a common man doing uncommon things, for the common good of everybody."

Answering a question regarding what exactly was the moment, that made SRK sign up to do 'Jawan', he said: "I think the moment was when I went to see the rushes, at Atlee's office in Mumbai, and there is this shot where I am introduced as this bald hero (proceeds to smack his hands like in the trailer)."

"I remember Atlee putting a lot of powder in my hand, and I was smiling and was like 'What is all this powder for? And in one take I even remember I sneezed on it and then smacked my hands, and I think that's the moment I did 'Jawan'."

Directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

