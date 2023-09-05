Shah Rukh Khan On Doing Action In Jawan Despite Multiple Injuries: 'My Kids Get Impressed' (WATCH)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Jawan. Amid the promotions of the film, the actor revealed why he does action films despite having multiple injuries. In the trailer of Jawan, Shah Rukh is seen packing punches and showing off his action avatar.

In a video posted by the makers on social media on September 5 (Tuesday), Shah Rukh answered several questions related to the film. He was asked, "Is Shah Rukh Khan an action hero or just a guy with great insurance policy?"

To this, Shah Rukh said his kids get 'impressed' by him when he does action on screen. The actor said, "Meri life insurance policy ab khatam ho chuki hai. I have so many injuries, mujhe koi insure nahi karta, I'm being honest to God. I'll give you the real reason why I do it (action). One day my younger son and daughter Suhana told me to do films which are very cool for the youngest AbRam and I thought the only cool thing he likes is anime and all this animation and action films. So I decided to be a superhero."

Shah Rukh adds, "So honestly, I do action films because my kids get very impressed. I'm doing some cool things, I have six-pack abs and stuff like that. There is no other reason I should do action films."

Take a look at the video here:

Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan is all set to hit the big screens on September 7 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. It is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Mukesh Chhabra and others.

