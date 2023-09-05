7 Times 'Jawan' Shah Rukh Khan Donned The Uniform On Screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan is all set to play an Army officer as well as a police officer in his upcoming film Jawan
However, this is the not the first time that the superstar has donned the uniform on screen. The very first time when he played an army man was in his debut show Fauji in 1989
In 1996, SRK had a special cameo in the Sridevi-starrer Army, in which he wore the military uniform and played the character Major Arjun Singh
In the 2004 film Veer Zaara, SRK donned an Air Force uniform as he played Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh in the cross-border love story
Jab Tak Hai Jaan released in 2012 and SRK stole the show with his charismatic performance as the army man, Samar
SRK played the iconic role of Major Ram Prasad Sharma in Farah Khan's 2007 directorial Main Hoon Na
Not just Army and Air Force, but SRK has also worn the uniform of Indian Navy for a brief role in the film Bhoothnath
