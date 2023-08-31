Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan Played Double Roles In THESE Movies

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing two roles in his much-awaited film Jawan. The power-packed trailer of Jawan was officially released n August 31. It shows SRK as a police officer and an anti-hero
In Duplicate, SRK played the role of Bablu as well as Manu. However, the comedy film wasn't a commercial success
In Don, Shah Rukh played a gangster and his doppelgänger, Vijay. The action-thriller was released in 2011
Shah Rukh was seen in a dual role in Fan as superstar Aryan Khanna and fan-turned-enemy of Aryan, Gaurav
In YRF's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Shah Rukh played Surinder Suri, a shy and introvert man, and his alter-ego, Raj, who is a flamboyant and confident
In the 1995 film Karan Arjun, Shah Rukh played double roles of Arjun Singh and Vijay. The film also starred Salman Khan
In Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, Shah Rukh was seen as Om Prakash Makhija and later as superstar Om Kapoor
In Ra.One, SRK was seen as a game designer Shekhar Subramaniam and G One, protagonist of a game who is made to enter real world
In Paheli, Shah Rukh again played dual role. He was seen as Kishanlal and then as a ghost
