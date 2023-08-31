All Photos From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Pre-Release Event In Chennai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the mega pre-release event of his upcoming film Jawan on Wednesday

The actor reached Sai Ram Engineering College in Chennai and his energy and enthusiasm was palpable

Vijay Sethupathi was seen making a dashing entry at the event

The crowd erupted with joy as SRK and Sethupathi met

Director Atlee greeted the audience with folded hands

He was accompanied by his wife Krishna Priya

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander attended the event with his family

SRK was seen showing off his moves with Priyamani and Sunil Grover, who are also a part of the film

The trio danced to the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Jawan

SRK's 'gang of girls' in Jawan -- Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Leher Khan, Ridhi Dogra, and others, were seen having a ball at the event

Not just SRK, but Anirudh too performed the Zinda Banda hook step with the King himself

Jawan is set to hit the silver screens on September 7, and it is one of the most anticipated films of the year

