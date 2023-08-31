All Photos From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Pre-Release Event In Chennai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the mega pre-release event of his upcoming film Jawan on Wednesday
The actor reached Sai Ram Engineering College in Chennai and his energy and enthusiasm was palpable
Vijay Sethupathi was seen making a dashing entry at the event
The crowd erupted with joy as SRK and Sethupathi met
Director Atlee greeted the audience with folded hands
He was accompanied by his wife Krishna Priya
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander attended the event with his family
SRK was seen showing off his moves with Priyamani and Sunil Grover, who are also a part of the film
The trio danced to the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Jawan
SRK's 'gang of girls' in Jawan -- Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Leher Khan, Ridhi Dogra, and others, were seen having a ball at the event
Not just SRK, but Anirudh too performed the Zinda Banda hook step with the King himself
Jawan is set to hit the silver screens on September 7, and it is one of the most anticipated films of the year
