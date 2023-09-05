What Is The Age Gap Between Jawan Actors Shah Rukh Khan & Nayanthara?

Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan is all set to collaborate with south's 'lady superstar' Nayanthara for the first time ever in their upcoming film Jawan. In the film, SRK will be seen romancing Nayanthara, and their chemistry has already become the talk of the town, thanks to the film's trailer and the songs that have been released so far.

The romantic number Chaleya from Jawan shows SRK trying to woo Nayanthara and their chemistry in it is being loved by their fans.

And though the two of them compliment each other pretty well, do you know the actual age difference between SRK and Nayanthara? Read on to find out.

Age gap between SRK & Nayanthara

Shah Rukh, who celebrates his birthday on November 2, is aged 57 years, and is all set to turn 58 in a couple of months.

On the other hand, born on November 18, 1984, Nayanthara is 38-years-old.

Despite an age gap of 19 years, SRK and Nayanthara will be seen romancing each other in Jawan, and fans are excited to watch them on the big screen.

About Jawan

Meanwhile, Jawan is all set to hit the silver screens on Sepember 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Besides SRK and Nayanthara, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Aaliyah Qureishi, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Mukesh Chhabra, and Yogi Babu among others.

The film also marks Shah Rukh's first collaboration with maverick south filmmaker Atlee, who has films like Theri, Bigil and Mersal to his credit.

Online ticketing websites and ticket windows at cinema halls have been witnessing heavy traffic ever since the makers of Jawan began the advance bookings for the film on September 1.

So far, Jawan has sold over 7 lakh tickets and if reports are to be believed, the film is set to witness the biggest ever opening day in India, with around Rs 60-70 crore, beating the Rs 57 crore opening day figure of SRK's Pathaan.

