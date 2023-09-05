Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Wears Traditional Attire As He Visits Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati Ahead Of Jawan |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jawan visited the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati with co-star Nayanthara and daughter Suhana Khan. Khan was seen wearing a traditional outfit comprising of a white shirt, dhoti, and an upper cloth. Watch the video below.

After seeking blessings at the Vaishno Devi temple, superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the early hours of Tuesday arrived in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The film star recently visited Chennai for a pre-release event of Jawan, attended by the cast and crew, and a host of talented actors and musicians from the Tamil industry.

Jawan trailer shows Shah Rukh Khan sporting several looks as he plays a dual role. It begins by showing him hijacking a metro with his team of six women played by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi.

Nayanthara who stars opposite Khan plays a cop who has been tasked to track down the vigilante avatar of him. Antagonist Vijay Sethupathi is seen as a ruthless villain, while Deepika Padukone reportedly plays Khan’s love interest and mother. The clip also shows glimpses of Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra.

Jawan trailer promises a mass entertainer with whistle-worthy dialogues like “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father).”

The prevue also had the dialogue “Main kaun hoon. Kaun nahi. Pata nahi. Maa ko kiya wada hoon. Ya adhoora ik iraada hoon. Main achha hoon. Bura hoon. Punya hoon yaa paap hoon. Ye khud se puchna. Kyunki main bhi aap hoon."

Sharing the trailer's link, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on social media, "Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Directed by Atlee, the film is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, while Gaurav Verma is the co-producer.

