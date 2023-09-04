NYC Comes To A Halt As Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Trailer Plays On Times Square Billboard (WATCH) |

As Shah Rukh Khan finally unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Jawan, fans across the globe are in celebratory mode as they eagerly await the film's release on Thursday, September 7. After the trailer was played on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai, a fan from the US got it up on the Times Square Billboard in New York City.

The nearly 3-minute-long trailer shows Shah Rukh Khan sporting several looks as he plays a dual role. It begins by showing him hijacking a metro with his team of six women played by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi.

Nayanthara who stars opposite Khan plays a cop who has been tasked to track down the vigilante avatar of him. Antagonist Vijay Sethupathi is seen as a ruthless villain, while Deepika Padukone reportedly plays Khan’s love interest and mother. The clip also shows glimpses of Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra.

Jawan trailer promises a mass entertainer with whistle-worthy dialogues like “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father).”

The prevue also had the dialogue “Main kaun hoon. Kaun nahi. Pata nahi. Maa ko kiya wada hoon. Ya adhoora ik iraada hoon. Main achha hoon. Bura hoon. Punya hoon yaa paap hoon. Ye khud se puchna. Kyunki main bhi aap hoon."

Sharing the trailer's link, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on social media, "Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Directed by Atlee, the film is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, while Gaurav Verma is the co-producer.

