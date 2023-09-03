'Ghatiya Baatein Mat Karo': Shah Rukh Khan Strongly Reacts To Netizen Who Questioned Jawan's Advance Booking

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan |

Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited and highly anticipated film Jawan, conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter. As usual, the superstar gave some interesting replies to his fans. He also shared some interesting details about the Atlee directorial.

Shah Rukh also gave a befitting to a netizen who questioned Jawan's advance booking. "Jawan ka kitna booking cooperate hai aur kitna real?" a user asked on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Replying to the user, Shah Rukh asked him to have 'positive thoughts' and good feelings for everyone.

"Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar. Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life. #Jawan," he replied. Take a look at his post here:

Shah Rukh also revealed how he manages to stay so calm, humble and loving towards those who tried to spread hatred.

"People are people everyone has their beliefs….but one has to stay with one’s own beliefs and positivity. Be an individual with your own thoughts. #Jawan," he replied to another user during the interactive session.

Jawan's advance booking

The advance booking for the film started on September 1 and it reportedly sold nearly 4 lakh tickets. The movie is likely to cross Rs 40 crore in terms of advance booking collections on its first day.

The shows are available in 2D and IMAX. According to a report in Business Today, Jawan's Hindi version have sold a total of 4,00,769 tickets (2D) and 11,381 tickets (IMAX) so far.

The film's Tamil and Telugu shows have sold a total of 8,486 and 5,535 tickets shows so far, respectively.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Jawan introduces Shah Rukh's dual role and also gives a glimpse of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone's characters. The trailer is filled with action, adventure, and heart-pounding thrills and it is a visually stunning cinematic spectacle.

Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan is all set to hit the big screens on September 7 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.