Jawan: Most Expensive Ticket For Shah Rukh Khan's Film Costs THIS Whopping Amount & It's Already Sold Out In Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are in for a treat as the superstar will be back on the big screens next week with his most-awaited film Jawan. Fans are leaving no stone unturned to express their excitement and the film's release is no less than a festival to them. The advance booking for Jawan started on Friday morning and within minutes, the most expensive tickets were already sold out in Mumbai.

As per the ticket booking portal BookMyShow, the most expensive ticket for Jawan is priced at a whopping Rs 2,300, and it is in Mumbai.

The portal shows that a late night show ticket at Bandra's Jio World Drive is worth Rs 2,300, and what is even more surprising is that the tickets are already sold out. Take a look:

Meanwhile, the shows of Jawan are available in both 2D and IMAX 2D.

According to media reports, Jawan’s advance booking crossed the total advance of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee in just five minutes. It is being reported that Jawan should be able to sell 1 lakh tickets by the end of day one of advance booking (Friday, September 1).

A couple of days back, the portal opened the advance booking for Jawan but only in two theatres in Mumbai.

Jawan Trailer

On Thursday (August 31), the makers treated the audience by sharing the power-packed and intriguing trailer of Jawan. It introduces Shah Rukh's dual role and also gives a glimpse of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone's characters.

The trailer is filled with action, adventure, and heart-pounding thrills and it is a visually stunning cinematic spectacle.

Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan is all set to hit the big screens on September 7 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.