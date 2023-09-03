'Don't Be Cheap': Shah Rukh Khan Schools Fan For Demanding Free Jawan Ticket For Girlfriend

'Don't Be Cheap': Shah Rukh Khan Schools Fan For Demanding Free Jawan Ticket During #AskSRK Session | Photo Via Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Jawan, which stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone will be making a special cameo in it. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan will be released in theaters on September 7 (Thursday).

Shah Rukh Khan conducted an Ask SRK session on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday afternoon, where fans asked him questions about Jawan and more. During the Ask SRK session, a fan asked him, "Can you offer free ticket of #Jawaan for my gf? I am nikkama bf..." To this, the actor replied, "Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge!! Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with u. #Jawan."

A few days back, the trailer of Jawan was released and it was much appreciated by the netizens. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The movie also stars Girija Oak, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover in key roles.

Meanwhile, apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in his pipeline, with Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. This marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with director Rajkujmar and Taapsee.