WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol Share A Rare Hug At Gadar 2 Success Bash, Years After Darr Fallout

Sunny Deol & Shah Rukh Khan | Photo by Varinder Chawla

The man of the moment, actor Sunny Deol, threw a grand bash at his Mumbai residence on Saturday evening to celebrate the success of his latest release Gadar 2, which has emerged to be the second biggest film of the year. The party was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, and even superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been keeping away from parties and gatherings for quite some time now, marked his attendance.

SRK's appearance at the Gadar 2 success bash also proved that all is well between the two stars, who were once said to be miffed with each other, so much so that they did not speak for 16 years.

But looks like bygones are bygones as SRK and Sunny not just met at the party, but the two also shared a warm hug in full public view, much to the delight of their fans.

Read Also The Three Khans Assemble At Gadar 2 Success Bash In Mumbai

SRK and Sunny Deol hug it out

On Saturday night, celebs queued up at the Deol residence in Mumbai and Sunny Deol got the biggest stars of tinsel town under one roof.

SRK arrived with wife Gauri Khan, wearing his trademark cargo pants, a faded t-shirt and an olive jacket. While he did not stop to pose for the paparazzi, he quickly waved at them and walked in.

But while he was leaving, Sunny himself stepped out to see him off, and that is when the two stars posed together for the cameras. Not just that, but they were even seen hugging each other before parting ways. The video of the hug has now gone viral on the internet.

Read Also Gadar 2 And Success: How The Sunny Doel Starrer Increase Footfall In Cinemas

SRK and Sunny Deol's fallout

For the unawares, SRK and Sunny shared a cold equation for quite many years after their film, Darr, released in 1993. In the film, Sunny played the hero while SRK became a rage as the villain.

While Sunny was already an established star in the industry, SRK was just starting out at the time. When filmmaker Yash Chopra asked the former which role he would like to pick, he chose to play the protagonist. However, when the film released, SRK, who played the obsessive lover and serial killer Rahul, stole all the limelight, and this had upset Sunny back then.

Sunny had even stated in one of the interviews, "My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person. I believe in working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom."

He had also revealed that he did not speak to SRK for 16 years, but after the mammoth success of Gadar 2, Sunny revealed that the King Khan himself called him up to congratulate him.

"Time heals everything and we move ahead. That's how it should be," Sunny then said.

Read Also Gadar 2 Makers Celebrate Musical Super-Success

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)