Gadar 2 Makers Celebrate Musical Super-Success

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2023
The team gathered to celebrate the musical super success of the phenomenal music of Gadar 2.
The team celebrated with a cake-cutting with the media.
The event saw Anil Sharma, music composer Mithoon, legend Udit Narayan, Vishal Mishra and Utkarsh Sharma and Simrit Kaur.
Director Anil Sharma was all smiles at the musical super success of the music of Gadar 2.
The team members of Gadar 2 also interacted with the media at the success party.
Gadar 2 has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
Utkarsh Sharma, who played the role of Charan Jeet Singh in Gadar, were seen in a casual outfit.