The Three Khans Assemble At Gadar 2 Success Bash In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2023
The three Khans of Bollywood assembled under one roof as Sunny Deol threw a grand success party for his blockbuster Gadar 2 on Saturday night
Shah Rukh Khan made a rare appearance in front of the paps with wife Gauri Khan as they arrived at the bash
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He had recently called Sunny to praise him for Gadar 2, years after their Darr fallout
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Next in line was Salman Khan, who sported his new look at the bash
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He was seen in his usual black shirt and blue denims
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Aamir Khan, whose Lagaan clashed with the original Gadar in 2001, also arrived at the bash to congratulate Sunny
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The paps were delighted to spot Aamir, who rarely attends B-Town parties
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sunny and Aamir also posed together as the former stepped out to see off the latter
Photo by Varinder Chawla
