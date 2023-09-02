Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Sells 1.50 Lakh Tickets, Beats Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

It would not be wrong to say that the 'Jawan' fever has gripped the nation, as the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is currently one of the most trending topics on social media. And the same buzz and enthusiasm is reflecting in the numbers as well, as the film has sold over 1 lakh tickets in less than 24 hours.

'Jawan' is set to release across the globe on September 7, and with just one week left for its release, fans are making sure to grab the best tickets possible for the SRK-starrer.

And even before its release, 'Jawan' has already started shattering box office records with its advance bookings.

Jawan advance bookings

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Jawan' sold a whopping 1.50 lakh tickets until 9 am on Saturday, which means that the film has achieved the feat in less than 24 hours of advance booking opening.

The above-mentioned number of tickets only considers the national multiplex chains of PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, and the exact number of tickets sold in advance at other theatre chains and single-screen cinemas is yet to be known.

With this, SRK's 'Jawan' has already the advance bookings for Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and there is still a week left for the film to hit the silver screens.

About Jawan

'Jawan' is set to star SRK in as many as six different roles -- from a police officer, to an army man, to a bald antihero. The trailer of the film was released by the makers on August 31, and within no time, it set the internet on fire and shattered all viewership records.

'Jawan' marks SRK's first collaboration with maverick south filmmaker Atlee, and it also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone in a cameo, making it the biggest casting coup pulled off in recent times.

SRK had broken the box office with his film 'Pathaan' earlier this year, and with the 'Jawan' buzz, looks like the actor will now be competing with his own film at the box office.

