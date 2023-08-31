 Jawan: Is Deepika Padukone Playing Shah Rukh Khan's Mother? Netizens Decode Trailer
Jawan: Is Deepika Padukone Playing Shah Rukh Khan's Mother? Netizens Decode Trailer

Deepika Padukone is playing a significant role in the film, however, it has not been revealed by the makers yet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image

The power-packed trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was officially shared by the makers on Thursday (August 31). The trailer introduces Shah Rukh's dual role and also gives a glimpse of Deepika Padukone's character. The actress is playing a significant role in the film, however, it has not been revealed by the makers yet.

Soon after the trailer was released, netizens, especially Deepika's fans, flooded social media platforms with stills and short clips of Deepika in the trailer. They have also been trying to decode Deepika's special role in the film and a lot of theories have surfaced online.

article-image

It didn't take them much time to come to conclusion that Deepika will be seen playing the role of Shah Rukh's mother. Yes, you read that right!

In the trailer, Deepika's character is seen fighting with SRK in a red saree. Their epic fight scene in the rain has gone viral on social media.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Jawan Trailer

The official trailer of Jawan has raised the excitement of fans to an entirely new level. The trailer is filled with action, adventure, and heart-pounding thrills. It is visually stunning and promises a cinematic spectacle.

The film is all set to release in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan.

article-image

