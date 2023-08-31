A Glimpse At All Different Looks Of Shah Rukh Khan In Jawan Trailer

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back with his second film of the year and how!
The trailer of Jawan was finally released on Thursday and it shows SRK in some never-seen-before looks
From playing a cop to an army officer to a menacing antihero, the actor is doing it all in the film!
SRK's bald look in Jawan has already created a storm and fans are loving the surprise
The trailer also shows SRK go all guns blazing with a moustache and in a combat uniform
At the same time, SRK is also seen stealing hearts in a dashing young look
The trailer of Jawan ends with SRK thrashing his enemies while flaunting a salt-and-pepper look
He will also be seen sporting long hair in Jawan, something which fans have recently seen him do in Pathaan as well
Last but not the least, the bandaged look of SRK in Jawan gets highlighted once again in the trailer, and it was probably the first officially released avatar of the actor in the film
