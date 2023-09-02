Old Video Of Shah Rukh Khan Cheering For India Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 Match Against Pakistan Goes Viral (WATCH)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has often expressed his love for the game of cricket, so much so that he even owns a team, Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premiere League. And now, ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, a video of the actor cheering for the national team has gone viral on the internet.

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match, which is touted to be the clash of all clashes, will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on September 2, Saturday.

And while it is unclear if SRK will be seen attending the match in person as he is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Jawan', an old video of the superstar is now doing the rounds on the internet.

When SRK, Aryan cheered for Team India

SRK had attended the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup final back in 2007, in which India faced its archrival Pakistan, and later even defeated them.

In the video, SRK can be seen accompanied by a young Aryan Khan and the two cheered and danced in the stands as Team India sent Pakistani players back to the pavilion one by one.

Post India's win, SRK was also seen personally meeting and congratulating the players and Harbhajan Singh even cheerfully picked him up in the midst of the celebrations.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

On the work front, SRK currently has his hands full with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Jawan'. Just like 'Pathaan', for 'Jawan' too, the actor seems to have adopted the "less is more" promotional strategy, and even though he is not going all out with the PR gimmicks, he has made sure that enough buzz is being generated around the film's release.

The trailer of 'Jawan' was released by the makers on August 31, just a week ahead of the film's release on September 7, and it is safe to say that it broke the internet within minutes.

'Jawan' will see SRK in as many as six different avatars and while the prevue and trailer have now revealed much about the plot, they have dropped enough hints to keep fans guessing.

Post 'Jawan', Shah Rukh will be seen in 'Dunki', which marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The superstar also has a special cameo in Salman Khan's upcoming 'Tiger 3'.

