 WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Grooves With Fans At A Club In Dubai
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Grooves With Fans At A Club In Dubai

Several videos and images have been posted on SRK's fan pages in which we can see him getting his party mode on

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 09:01 AM IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans in Dubai are having the time of their lives. After surprising his admirers with his enchanting performance to 'Jawan' song, 'Zinda Banda', at Burj Khalifa, SRK paid a visit to a club in the Arab city. And guess what? King Khan partied with them. Several videos and images have been posted on SRK's fan pages in which we can see him getting his party mode on and grooving to his peppy songs such as 'Besharam Rang' from his last blockbuster 'Pathaan' and 'Zinda Banda' from his forthcoming action-packed drama 'Jawan'.

Take a look at the videos posted by "SRK Universe" fan club.

SRK looked effortlessly stylish and cool in his favourite cargo pants and a black t-shirt. Fans' excitement at seeing Shah Rukh is clearly visible in viral clips.

Two days back, SRK's 'Jawan' trailer was also showcased at Burj Khalifa. This is not the actor's first film whose trailer was showcased at Burj Khalifa.

Earlier in January 2023, 'Pathaan' trailer was also played there amidst fanfare. Before 'Dubai', SRK attended a pre-release event in Chennai and also paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Helmed by Atlee, 'Jawan' also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Deepika Padukone has a special role in the movie, which will hit the cinema halls on September 7. Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan and Ridhi Dogra are also a part of 'Jawan' cast.

The advance booking for the film has already started. By 9 pm on Friday, Jawan had sold 1,24,000 tickets across the three major multiplex chains, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Shah Rukh's spy thriller Pathaan, which released earlier this year, scored Rs 32 crore in advance booking, the highest for any Hindi film.

