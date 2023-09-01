 Jawan Advance Booking Opens In India, Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Bekraari Khatam Huyi' (WATCH)
Jawan Advance Booking Opens In India, Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Bekraari Khatam Huyi' (WATCH)

The shows of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan are available in both 2D and IMAX 2D

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
article-image

The advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's much-awaited film Jawan has finally been opened across India. On Friday (September 1), the makers of Jawan took to social media to drop a video to announce the commencement of advance bookings.

Shah Rukh also shared a video in which he says, "Bahut bekaraar hai sab Jawan se milne ke liye," and shared several glimpses from the film.

"Aapki aur meri bekraari khatam huyi! Advance Bookings for Jawan are now live. So book your tickets now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," the caption of his post read.

The shows are available in both 2D and IMAX 2D.

A couple of days back, BookMyShow opened the advance booking for Jawan but only in two theatres in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, prominent fan clubs of Shah Rukh have already planned nation wide celebrations ahead of the film's release. They are leaving no stones unturned to express their excitement for the action-entertainer.

On Thursday, the makers treated the audience by sharing the power-packed and intriguing trailer of Jawan. It introduces Shah Rukh's dual role and also gives a glimpse of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone's characters.

It has raised the excitement of fans to an entirely new level. The trailer is filled with action, adventure, and heart-pounding thrills and it is a visually stunning cinematic spectacle.

On Thursday, the trailer was launched at Burj Khalifa and Shah Rukh also interacted with his fans in Dubai.

Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan is all set to hit the big screens on September 7 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. It is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation.

