Alia Bhatt Reacts To Her Reference In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Trailer: 'Poori Duniya Ko Chahiye...'

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was officially shared by the makers on Thursday. Besides power-packed action, surprising cameos and Shah Rukh's irresistible charisma, what caught the attention of netizens was a dialogue mentioning actress Alia Bhatt.

In one of the scenes, Shah Rukh's character is seen in Mumbai Metro, when he is asked, "What do you want?" He was quick to reply, "Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt (I want Alia Bhatt)."

Read Also A Glimpse At All Different Looks Of Shah Rukh Khan In Jawan Trailer

The said scene went viral in no time and now, Alia herself reacted to the dialogue. The National Award-winning actress shared the trailer on her Instagram story and called it 'fabulous'. She also added that the whole world wants SRK.

Alia wrote, "Aur poori duniya ko chahiye sirf SRK!!!! What a fabulous fabulous trailer... 7th September is tooooooo far away."

Alia and Shah Rukh are co-stars of the 2016 film Dear Zindagi. They also co-produced the film Darlings in 2022. The film, which released on an OTT platform, marked Alia's debut as a producer.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Jawan introduces Shah Rukh's dual role and also gives a glimpse of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone's characters.

It has raised the excitement of fans to an entirely new level. The trailer is filled with action, adventure, and heart-pounding thrills and it is a visually stunning cinematic spectacle.

The film is all set to release in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan. It is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation.

Read Also Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan Played Double Roles In THESE Movies

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)