Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Dunki Director Rajkumar Hirani's Reaction To Jawan Trailer

Just a while back, Shah Rukh Khan conducted a #ASKSrk session on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday afternoon. Now, as the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Jawan, he answered some questions about the movie.

After Jawan, Shah Rukh will begin working with Rajkumar Hirani in the movie Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. During the interactive session with fans, he was asked about Hirani's reaction to the Jawan trailer. A fan asked, "Raju sir ka kya reaction mila Jawan Trailer dekh ker?"

To this, he replied, "Raju sir loved it!! First one to send me a message and I have shown him parts of the film too and he really likes it. He has been very supportive."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's highly anticipated film Jawan will be released on the 7th of September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone will be making a special cameo in it.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The action-thriller film went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 and was directed by Siddharth Anand.

