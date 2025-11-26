 Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar Clarifies Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Not A Biopic On Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM
Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, which is directed by Aditya Dhar, is inspired by true events. Some media reports claimed that the film is based on the life of Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM, who was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra. However, recently, Dhar clarified that his movie is not a biopic on Major Mohit Sharma.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar | YouTube

A media portal, in an article, wrote that Ranveer plays the role of Major Mohit Sharma in the film. So, Sharma's brother, Madhur, took to X to slam the portal, and also asked Aditya Dhar about it.

He tweeted, "A credible media house is expected to report facts and not mere speculations. People are having a field day adding to it. The parents are waiting for that one confirmation whether this is about their son. @AdityaDharFilms I dont think it's Mohit, do you ? (sic)."

Replying to Madhur, the filmmaker wrote, "Hi, sir - our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us. 🙏 Jai Hind (sic)."

Well, so now it is clear that even though the film is inspired by true events, it is not based on Major Mohit Sharma's life.

Dhurandhar Cast

Dhurandhar has an amazing star cast. Apart from Ranveer, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

Dhurandhar Release Date

Dhurandhar is slated to hit the big screens on December 5, 2025. The film is expected to take the box office by storm.

