 Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Mary D'Costa Shares Clarification, 'I Am Not The Person He Cheated With'
After the reports of Palash Muchhal cheating on Smriti Mandhana came out, a girl named Mary D'Costa posted the screenshots of her chat with the music composer, in which he was flirting with her and was asking her to meet him. Now, Mary has shared a long clarification about her chat with Palash, and she has also mentioned that she is not the choreographer he cheated with.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
Palash Muchhal / Smriti Mandhana | Instagram

Mary posted, "I want to clear up a few things regarding the chats I recently posted. First, the exchange of chats happened between April 29th and May 30th 2025, so the contact lasted for only one month. I want to make it absolutely clear that I never met him and I never got involved with him in any way. People have been asking, "Why speak about this now?" The truth is, I actually exposed him back in July, but no one really knew who he was at that time, so it went unnoticed. I also wouldn't have had the guts to speak about it again untill the choreographer situation came out, that's what made me feel that maybe it was finally the right time to share my side (sic)."

She further clarified that she is not the choreographer or the person Palash cheated with. "I'm saying this because things are getting mixed up, and I don't want people assuming the wrong things," Mary added.

Mary D'Costa says, "I adore Smriti Mandhana"

Mary, in her post, further mentioned that she follows cricket and adores Smriti. She wrote, "I would never hurt another woman like that, which is part of why I felt the need to be transparent about everything. I genuinely didn't expect this kind of backlash. I had to make my account private because I honestly can't handle the hate, and I didn't think I would have to go through all of this. Only a few people are being negative, and maybe that's because they don't know what actually happened. To everyone who has supported me, thank you. You're all truly amazing, and I'm so grateful. Thank you (sic)."

At the end of the clarification, she has requested the media not to spread any rumours or create any misleading facts. She has also requested not to use her pictures. Mary has warned everyone about fake social media accounts being made in her name.

