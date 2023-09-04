Shah Rukh Khan Bows Down To Jawan Director Atlee’s Mother In UNSEEN Video (WATCH) |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably the ‘King of Hearts’ who left the internet jaw-dropped once again with this heartfelt gesture for Jawan director Atlee’s mother at the pre-release event in Chennai. A video has surfaced that shows Shah Rukh bowing his head in respect which has left social media in awe.

Watch the video below

The pre-release event of Jawan was held at Sri Sairam Engineering College on August 30. Besides SRK and Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, along with Anirudh Ravichander were also present at the event.

Shah Rukh performed several songs from Jawan that resulted in a fan frenzy.

In his speech, the actor said, “I'm humbled. Thank you so much for inviting me. I enjoy Tamil films. I realised early on that the best films are made in Tamil."

Atlee added, "I was in Mumbai working with filmmaker Shankar on Enthiran. My pal informed me that we were shooting outside SRK's residence. He requested me to take a picture in front of the gate. After 13 years, the same gate opened, and King Khan himself said, "Welcome, Atlee sir." So it is true. Good things will happen in your life if you appreciate ladies.”

Jawan trailer shows Shah Rukh Khan sporting several looks as he plays a dual role. It begins by showing him hijacking a metro with his team of six women played by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi.

Nayanthara who stars opposite Khan plays a cop who has been tasked to track down the vigilante avatar of him. Antagonist Vijay Sethupathi is seen as a ruthless villain, while Deepika Padukone reportedly plays Khan’s love interest and mother. The clip also shows glimpses of Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra.

Directed by Atlee, the film is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, while Gaurav Verma is the co-producer. Jawan will hit the big screens on September 7.

