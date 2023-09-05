Not Mumbai Or Chennai, THIS City Gets 5 AM Show For Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced on September 1 that the advance bookings for his upcoming film Jawan had been opened. As fans thronged cinema halls and movie ticket booking websites, the film has already sold over 7.5 lakh tickets across India. While Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy Theatre is set to have a 6 AM show, a first in 51 years, this Indian city has taken things up a notch with a 5 AM show starting from Friday, September 8.

Kolkata's famous Miraj Cinemas took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and announced that they've added a 5 AM show for Jawan due to high demand. Check out the post below.

Jawan is billed as a high-octane action thriller that "outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society".

Sharing the trailer's link, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on social media, "Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!!"

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra appear in the movie in key roles.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It is scheduled to be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

