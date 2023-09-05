 Not Mumbai Or Chennai, THIS City Gets 5 AM Show For Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNot Mumbai Or Chennai, THIS City Gets 5 AM Show For Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan 

Not Mumbai Or Chennai, THIS City Gets 5 AM Show For Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan 

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has already sold over 7.5 lakh tickets across India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Not Mumbai Or Chennai, THIS City Gets 5 AM Show For Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan  |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced on September 1 that the advance bookings for his upcoming film Jawan had been opened. As fans thronged cinema halls and movie ticket booking websites, the film has already sold over 7.5 lakh tickets across India. While Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy Theatre is set to have a 6 AM show, a first in 51 years, this Indian city has taken things up a notch with a 5 AM show starting from Friday, September 8. 

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan's Bodyguard Pushes Away Fan Outside Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Tirupati...
article-image

Kolkata's famous Miraj Cinemas took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and announced that they've added a 5 AM show for Jawan due to high demand. Check out the post below. 

Jawan is billed as a high-octane action thriller that "outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society".

Read Also
Jawan Mania: First Time In 51 Years, Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy Theatre To Have 6 AM Show
article-image

Sharing the trailer's link, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on social media, "Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!!"

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra appear in the movie in key roles.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It is scheduled to be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. 

Read Also
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Wears Traditional Attire As He Visits Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple In...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan Tweets 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Amid India Name Change Row

Amitabh Bachchan Tweets 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Amid India Name Change Row

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Wears Traditional Attire As He Visits Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple In...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Wears Traditional Attire As He Visits Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple In...

Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Mannara Defends Her Film's Director Amid Kiss Controversy: 'He Got Over...

Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Mannara Defends Her Film's Director Amid Kiss Controversy: 'He Got Over...

WATCH: Anirudh Ravichander Gets Swanky New Porsche Worth THIS Whopping Amount From Jailer Producer

WATCH: Anirudh Ravichander Gets Swanky New Porsche Worth THIS Whopping Amount From Jailer Producer

Not Mumbai Or Chennai, THIS City Gets 5 AM Show For Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan 

Not Mumbai Or Chennai, THIS City Gets 5 AM Show For Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan 