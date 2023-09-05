Shah Rukh Khan's Bodyguard Pushes Away Fan Outside Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Tirupati (WATCH) |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in the hill town of Tirumala in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. He was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, Jawan co-star Nayanthara, and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan, among others. Shah Rukh opted for a traditional attire while seeking blessings inside the temple premises, a video of which has hit the viral note.

As per a report by IANS, Shah Rukh Khan participated in Suprabhata Seva. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials made all arrangements for the actor to offer prayers. After the darshan, Khan reached Ranganaykula Mandapam where the priests performed the Veda Ashirvachanam and presented Teertha Prasadam.

Another video shows the superstar leaving the temple premises with his security, avoiding cameras and those trying to hound him. Amid the chaos, his personal bodyguard pushes a fan away. Watch the clip below.

Earlier, SRK attended a pre-release event in Chennai and also paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Jawan trailer promises a mass entertainer with whistle-worthy dialogues like “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father).” Sharing the trailer's link, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on social media, "Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!!"

Jawan is billed as a high-octane action thriller directed by Atlee. It is set to release on the big screen on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra among others. Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander has created the soundtrack for the film. The advance booking for the film has already started.

