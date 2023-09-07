 Shah Rukh Khan Fans Pour Milk On Giant Jawan Poster Outside Chennai Theatre (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Fans Pour Milk On Giant Jawan Poster Outside Chennai Theatre (WATCH)

Shah Rukh Khan Fans Pour Milk On Giant Jawan Poster Outside Chennai Theatre (WATCH)

Jawan is described by makers as a high-octane thriller outlining "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society".

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Shah Rukh Khan Fans Pour Milk On Giant Jawan Poster Outside Chennai Theatre (WATCH) |

Continuing the tradition of pouring milk on posters, fans of Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, did the same outside a theatre using a giant poster of Jawan, as the film hit the big screens today. Not just that, fans dance with drums being played in the background, taking the frenzy to a whole new level. Watch the video below. 

With scores of netizens sharing the Jawan mania on social media, a video of senior citizens dancing inside the cinema hall mid-screening has also gone viral. 

Not just that, Shah Rukh’s fans in Mumbai celebrated Dahi Handi outside Gaiety Galaxy Theatre on the occasion of Janmashtami. Check it out. 

Acknowledging the same, Shah Rukh wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks.”

A day before the film’s release, Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind Jawan  urged audiences to shun piracy and watch the film in theatres. "Say No to Piracy. Say No to Spoilers. Watching 'JAWAN' in cinemas. If you find any links, please report to copyright @redchillies.com. Book your tickets now," Red Chillies Entertainment said in the post.

Read Also
Jawan Release: Fans Garland Massive Shah Rukh Khan Cutouts, Burst Fire Crackers Outside Mumbai &...
article-image

Jawan is described by makers as a high-octane thriller outlining "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society".

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It also has a cameo by Deepika Padukone. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra are also a part of the film. 

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Read Also
Janmashtami With Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Celebrate Dahi Handi Outside Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jawan FDFS: Shah Rukh Khan Stays Awake To See Fans Attend 6 AM Show At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy

Jawan FDFS: Shah Rukh Khan Stays Awake To See Fans Attend 6 AM Show At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy

Shah Rukh Khan Fans Pour Milk On Giant Jawan Poster Outside Chennai Theatre (WATCH)

Shah Rukh Khan Fans Pour Milk On Giant Jawan Poster Outside Chennai Theatre (WATCH)

Jawan Frenzy In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Welcome Film With Open Arms

Jawan Frenzy In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Welcome Film With Open Arms

Senior Citizens Dance Inside Theatre During Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Screening (WATCH)  

Senior Citizens Dance Inside Theatre During Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Screening (WATCH)  

Jawan Leaked Online! Shah Rukh Khan's Film Falls Prey To Piracy Within Hours Of Release

Jawan Leaked Online! Shah Rukh Khan's Film Falls Prey To Piracy Within Hours Of Release