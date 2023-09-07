Shah Rukh Khan Fans Pour Milk On Giant Jawan Poster Outside Chennai Theatre (WATCH) |

Continuing the tradition of pouring milk on posters, fans of Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, did the same outside a theatre using a giant poster of Jawan, as the film hit the big screens today. Not just that, fans dance with drums being played in the background, taking the frenzy to a whole new level. Watch the video below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With scores of netizens sharing the Jawan mania on social media, a video of senior citizens dancing inside the cinema hall mid-screening has also gone viral.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Not just that, Shah Rukh’s fans in Mumbai celebrated Dahi Handi outside Gaiety Galaxy Theatre on the occasion of Janmashtami. Check it out.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Acknowledging the same, Shah Rukh wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A day before the film’s release, Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind Jawan urged audiences to shun piracy and watch the film in theatres. "Say No to Piracy. Say No to Spoilers. Watching 'JAWAN' in cinemas. If you find any links, please report to copyright @redchillies.com. Book your tickets now," Red Chillies Entertainment said in the post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jawan is described by makers as a high-octane thriller outlining "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society".

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It also has a cameo by Deepika Padukone. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra are also a part of the film.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)