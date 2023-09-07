Jawan Release: Fans Garland Massive Shah Rukh Khan Cutouts, Burst Fire Crackers Outside Mumbai & Bengaluru Theatres (WATCH)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back with his second release of the year, Jawan, and it is nothing short of a festival for his fans. The entire nation has been gripped by the frenzy around the film, which hit theatres on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

Theatres have been rendered houseful across major cities in India for shows as early as 6 am. In Mumbai, fans were seen celebrating dahi handi outside the iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre at 5 am and they even burst fire crackers and danced to the beat of dhols.

Massive cutouts of SRK have been erected across the country, and fans are busy showering them with flowers and confetti.

Fans garland SRK cutouts

Several photos and videos of the mass hysteria have gone viral on the internet in which cutouts of SRK's various avatars from Jawan can be seen propped up outside theatres.

A video from Bengaluru is doing the rounds on the internet in which a several feet tall cutout featuring SRK's never-seen-before bald look in Jawan has been erected and a couple of fans can be seen climbing and putting a garland around it.

Similar posters and cutouts have also been placed in other metros like Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Chennai, and fans can be seen going to lengths to make the release of Jawan as big as it can be.

Fire crackers outside Mumbai theatre

In another video, fans can be seen gathered in huge numbers outside Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai for the 6 am show, which has been organised for the first time ever in the age-old cinema hall.

They lined the street outside the theatre with fire crackers and danced to the beats of dhol tasha as they kickstarted the festivities and celebrations for Jawan.

Their efforts did not go unnoticed by SRK, who himself tweeted and thanked them for their love and support, and said that he stayed awake only to check out the reactions of his fans.

About Jawan

Jawan is the first time SRK has joined hands with the maverick south filmmaker Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara, while Vijay Sethupathi plays the menacing antagonist.

Jawan also boasts of a special cameo by Deepika Padukone, and SRK's gang of girls in the film includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Ridhi Dogra, Aaliyah Qureishi, and others.

If trade analysts and industry trackers are to go by, Jawan might be the biggest ever opener in the history of Indian cinema with a whopping Rs 70 crore, thus breaking the record which is currently held by SRK's Pathaan.

