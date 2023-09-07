 Janmashtami With Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Celebrate Dahi Handi Outside Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy (WATCH)
Janmashtami With Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Celebrate Dahi Handi Outside Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy (WATCH)

Janmashtami With Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Celebrate Dahi Handi Outside Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy (WATCH)

There was dhol tasha, bursting of firecrackers, and fans dancing with sheer happiness as Jawan hit the big screens.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Janmashtami With Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Celebrate Dahi Handi Outside Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy (WATCH)

The King is back! As Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Jawan hits the big screens today, fans can’t keep calm. As promised, Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre screened the movie at 6 AM, a first in 51 years. Fans of the actor decided to make this occasion even more memorable and celebrated Dahi Handi outside the cinema hall on the occasion of Janmashtami. Watch the visuals below. 

Besides that, there was dhol tasha, bursting of firecrackers, and dancing with sheer happiness. Shah Rukh also acknowledged the same and wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks.”

On Wednesday, fans expressed their love for SRK by gathering outside his house Mannat in Mumbai and dancing to the tune of his songs.

The trailer of Jawan shows Shah Rukh Khan hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they carry out various heists all around the nation. SRK appeared in many avatars, suggesting that he is playing double roles in the movie. Nayanthara plays a cop entrusted with finding the vigilante. She is shown romancing SRK in the trailer as well.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi plays a ruthless villain. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Ridhi Dogra.

