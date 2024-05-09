Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Favourite Piece Of Jewellery & It Has A Deepika Padukone Connection!

Ranveer Singh |

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the much-loved couple of B-Town. The duo were recently in the news for their separation rumours as Ranveer deleted all his wedding pictures with Deepika from his social media account.

Now, amidst the news of trouble in paradise the actor during the grand launch of a store in Mumbai, proudly flaunted his wedding ring and seemingly shut down rumours of their divorce. In his recent interview with Vogue India at the store launch, Ranveer Singh was asked to name a piece of jewellery that he is most fond of. He flaunted his wedding ring and expressed, "Personal, sentimental value attached to them are my favourite most dear pieces. One of the rings that are very dear to me is this one — it’s my wedding ring, presented to me by my wife.

The Don 3 star further added, "The other one is a platinum engagement ring. And there’s, of course, my mother’s diamond earrings and my grandmother’s pearls."

Earlier as source close to Hindustan Times, has revealed that the actor has archived all post his post from 2023. The source revealed, “Well, he has deleted all his pictures from the year before 2022-2023. It is not just about his wedding pictures. In fact, all his recent pictures with Deepika are still on his handles. So, it is really baffling as to how people can assume that there is any trouble in paradise."

The source further added, “They are really excited to welcome their first child to the world, and are cherishing every moment of this phase of their life. In fact, Deepika and Ranveer are enjoying some quality time together on a quiet getaway in India,” the grapevine added.

Ranveer and Deepika has been in married over five years, and are expecting their first baby together. The duo made the confirmation about the same this year in September.