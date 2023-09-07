Jawan Frenzy In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Welcome Film With Open Arms

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2023
Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, finally hit the theatres on Thursday, and the release was celebrated by his fans like a festival
Jawan released on the occasion of Janmashtami, and thus, his fans kickstarted the celebrations by forming a dahi handi pyramid and waving flags outside Mumbai theatres
Fans gathered outside Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre at 5 am with posters and flags flaunting their love for SRK
They even wore customised t-shirts and welcomed the film with open arms
Not just in Mumbai, but the frenzy was witnessed in other cities as well, where massive cutouts of SRK have been erected and adorned with garlands
Fans of SRK also got a customised cake to celebrate the release of Jawan and it featured SRK's bald look from the film
Placards reading "We love SRK" flashed on the streets of Mumbai as Jawan released in theatres
Fans were even seen dancing to the beats of dhol tasha and to the songs of Jawan
