All About Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Ugly Rap Beef: From Abuse Claims To Paedophilia Accusations

In what can be called as one of the biggest feuds in the history of hiphop, Drake and Kendrick Lamar seem to be in no mood to stop, and the fight has only gotten serious and dangerous after a shooting incident outside the former's Toronto residence. Fans as well as the cops wondered if Lamar had something to do with the attack, given their ongoing beef.

It all began after last year, Drake released his album 'For All The Dogs', in which he collaborated with J Cole for a track called First Person Shooter. In the track, Cole suggested in a verse that he, Drake and Lamar were the 'big three', but the latter seemed to be unimpressed by it.

In March this year, Lamar wrote an uncredited verse for Metro Boomin' and rapper Future's album 'We Don't Trust You', in which he seemed to take a dig at Cole's verse. "The big three...It's just big me," he rapped, and then, the beef officially began, and things have only gone uglier since then.

In April, Drake's diss track got leaked in which he rapped, "You ain't in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down, Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down," seemingly taking a dig at Lamar.

Within a few days, Lamar hit back with a nearly 7-minute diss track called 'Euphoria', in which he called Drake all kinds of names, including "master manipulator" and "habitual liar".

In the next few hours, Lamar dropped another diss track and this time, things got personal. He stated that Drake knew nothing about raising a son.

Drake then responded to it with the track called 'Family Matters', in which he rapped, "You mentioned my seed, now deal with his dad. I gotta go bad, I gotta go bad." In the song, Drake accused Lamar of domestic abuse with his girlfriend.

Within minutes, Lamar responded with a diss track in which he warned, "You messed up the minute you called out my family's name". He went on to claim that Drake has a secret second child, and was addicted to gambling, drugs and sex. He also accused Drake of paedophilia.

In his next diss track, Drake hinted that the information about a secret child was actually fed to Lamar and he fell for it. "The one's that you're getting your stories from, they're all clowns," he rapped.

As the beef between the two continued, there was a shooting attack outside Drake's Toronto mansion on May 7, which left his security guard injured. Fans are wondering if Lamar or his fans have a role to play in it.