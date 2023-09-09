Jawan Enters 100 Crore Club, Mints ₹53 Crore On Day 2 At Box Office |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s high-octane action thriller Jawan has made it to the Rs 100 crore club in India after it minted Rs 53 crore on the second day at the box office coming to a total of Rs 128 crore. The film earned Rs 75 crore on its first day, making it the biggest opening in the history of Indian cinema.

Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, of PVR INOX Limited, told PTI, "The film has been released at a time when the industry is seeing its glorious days with consumers going out to cinemas in huge numbers. If the unprecedented audience response is anything to go by, we are confident that 'Jawan' would not only be the biggest film of this year but would end up adding immense strength to the cinema ecosystem.”

Jawan, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the big screens on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Jawan’s narrative is based on a father and son who address social and political issues.

The makers of the film and production house Red Chilies Entertainment shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, "As Jawan says, 'Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai'. Thank you for the Massy-ive love.”

Shah Rukh Khan also thanked his fans for loving the film. He wrote, “Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan”

Jawan also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi, who are part of the women's squad supporting Shah Rukh Khan. The film is described as a high-octane thriller toutlining the story of a man who is set out to correct the wrongs of society.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

