Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans Who Poured Milk On Jawan Poster, Netizens Strongly REACT: 'Don't Waste It'

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film, Jawan, was released on the big screens. The action thriller also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a special cameo), Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sanya Malhotra.

To celebrate the release of Jawan, fans poured milk on Shah Rukh's poster outside theatres. Reacting to the same, the actor thanked the fans and said, "Thank u Ahmedabad for everything. Especially the milk wow!!! Please keep dancing and be happy. Really feel ur love and wishes."

However, this did not go well with the netizens, as they criticized the Pathaan actor for the wastage of milk. A user said, "Pls mention not to use milk this way .instead use it for hungry people..lots of love from nepal." While another user added, "@iamsrk People are wasting milk man, I am broken. Please don't waste the milk."

Meanwhile, the Atlee directorial has crossed a gross collection of ₹129.6 crore worldwide. It was released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film has been getting massive responses from all the fans as well as the critics. Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

