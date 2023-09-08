Jawan: Kiara Advani, Mahesh Babu Karan Johar & Others Praise 'King & Emperor' Shah Rukh Khan's Film

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's blockbuster film Jawan hit the big screens on September 7 and it has created quite a buzz on social media. Theatres have been houseful across the country and the film has managed to create mass hysteria among fans. Social media platforms are flooded with praises for the film and several Bollywood celebrities also expressed their excitement over the film's release.

On Friday, South superstar Mahesh Babu took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and called Shah Rukh 'king' and 'legend'.

Read Also Top 10 Films With Highest Box Office Openings: Jawan To Baahubali

Praising the film, he wrote, "#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… 💥💥💥 @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… 👏👏👏 The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here 🔥🔥🔥!! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Actress Kiara Advani, who watched the film on the first day with actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra, shared a still of Shah Rukh from the film on her Instagram story and dropped several fire emoticons.

On the other hand, filmmaker and Shah Rukh's close friend Karan Johar shared a throwback picture of Shah Rukh on Instagram and called him 'Emperor'.

Take a look at their stories here:

Actress Kangana Ranaut praised and congratulated the entire team of Jawan and called Shah Rukh the "cinema God that India needs".

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on X, "DROP everything you are doing & rush to a theatre near you NOW!!! It’s MASS MASS MASS with a lot of CLASS !!💥💥💥💥#Jawan is an emotion, is an experience…it hit me like a hurricane in the theatre- whistles and claps all around. @iamsrk is the BOMB… 💣 💣💣 Mega Stardom, lit every frame he was in, 🔥🔥 attitude ka baap, Action, emotion, romance, dialogue delivery- aur kuch baki hai kya ?? @Atlee_dir take a bow, what an extraordinary film you have made… Many Congratulations on this Mega Blockbuster."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jawan is a high-octane action entertainer outlining "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society".

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation. It is produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)