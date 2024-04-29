Who Was Amrita Pandey? Know About The Bhojpuri Actress Who Died By Suicide At 27

Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey was found dead in her apartment in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Thursday (April 25). The news of her tragic death came to light on Saturday. According to media reports, she reportedly hung herself by her saree to the ceiling fan of her residence. Her death has shocked people as she shared a cryptic note on social media hours before her demise.

Who was Amrita Pandey?

Amrita was reportedly known by her stage name Annapurna. She was a popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry. Amrita had also been a part of several Hindi web series, films and commercials.

The 27-year-old had also shared the screen with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in the film Deewanapan.

Amrita tied the knot with Chandramani Jhangad, a Mumbai-based animation engineer, in 2022.

The late actress resided in Mumbai with her husband.

Post her suicide, close relatives of Amrita stated that the actress was battling depression and other mental health issues for quite some time and she was even seeking treatment for the same. She also had work-related issues.

Cops are investigating her shocking death, however, depression is suspected to be the cause of her suicide. No suicide note was found from her apartment.

According to the police report, hours before the actress was found hanging, her note on WhatsApp read, "Kyun do naov par sawaar thi uski zindagi, humne naov dubakar uska safar aasaan kar diya..."

Amrita's family and her husband are yet to issue an official statement.