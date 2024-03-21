Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore's Car Rammed Into By 'Bharat Sarkar' Vehicle In Noida, Video Surfaces

Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, known for her controversial track 'UP Mein Ka Ba', met with a ghastly accident in the late hours of Wednesday after a vehicle belonging to the Indian government fleet rammed into her car in Noida.

Neha took to her X handle to share her ordeal and along with that, she also shared a video in which she can be seen questioning the driver of the car with the 'Bharat Sarkar' sign on it. In the video, the singer's car can be seen badly damaged and as she recorded the video, the driver of the other car was seen trying to flee the scene.

"While returning from Noida, my cab met with an accident near Lodhi Colony. A speeding Nexon car suddenly appeared in front of our cab. Bharat Sarkar was written on the Nexon car," she wrote, along with the video.

अभी थोड़ी देर पहले नोएडा से वापस आते समय लोधी कॉलोनी के पास मेरी कैब का एक्सीडेंट हो गया.



एक तेज रफ़्तार nexon गाड़ी अचानक हमारी कैब के सामने आ गई. nexon गाड़ी पर भारत सरकार लिखा हुआ था.



मैं सुरक्षित हूँ. हिमांशु के घुटने में मामूली चोट लगी है.



हम लोग मेरे इंटरव्यू के… pic.twitter.com/WDtgynmOpQ — Neha Singh Rathore (@nehafolksinger) March 20, 2024

In the video, Neha can be seen asking the driver, who was behind the wheels of the car which rammed into her cab, that what would he have done if she would have died or critically injured in the accident.

Neha's husband Himanshu can also be seen claiming that the driver was drunk and he had no clue about what was happening around him.

"Aap Bharat Sarkar likhke gaadi chala rahe hai, aur daaru pi rakhe hai? Main marr gayi hoti, mujhe chot lagi hoti, to iski zimmedari lete aap?" Neha can be seen asking the driver in the video.

Neha added that she was safe while her husband escaped with minor injuries. "I'm safe. Himanshu has suffered a minor injury in his knee. I feel that information about this accident should be made public, so I am uploading this video," she wrote, with the video.

For those unawares, Neha shot to fame back in 2023 when her song UP Mein Ka Ba went viral on the internet, so much so that she was slapped with a legal notice by the UP Police. In the song, she was heard sarcastically questioning UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government over their eviction drive in Kanpur, which led to the death of a 45-year-old mother and her 20-year-old daughter.