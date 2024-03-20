Elvish Yadav's Parents Claim YouTuber Does NOT Own ₹1.50 Crore Porsche Car, ₹8 Crore House In Dubai

Controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is currently lodged in a jail in Noida owing to his alleged involvement in the infamous snake venom case. He has been accused of supplying snake venom at rave parties in Noida and Gurugram and has been sentenced to 14 days in judicial custody.

And as Elvish's controversial activities and luxurious life has come under the scanner, his parents have made some shocking claims with regards to his assets, which he is often seen flaunting on his social media and YouTube channel.

Elvish's parents have claimed that the YouTuber does not own uber-expensive cars like Porsche and Mercedes, and that the ones that he flaunts in his videos are borrowed from his friends. They claimed that Elvish only owns a Toyota Fortuner and a Wagon-R, both of which are on loan, and the other swanky cars belong to his friends, which he borrows from time to time, only to return them later.

Post his Bigg Boss OTT 2 win, Elvish had also claimed to have purchased a Rs 8 crore house in Dubai, and he had even given a 'house tour' to his fans on his YouTube channel. However, his parents have now stated that he does not own that house too and has no piece of land and other assets to his name as well.

They added that Elvish's earnings only come from his YouTube videos and from the sale of his 'Systum' jackets online.

Post Elvish's arrest, the Noida Police had stated that he would supply snake venom at rave parties not just to earn money, but to also show to people that he has got "swag" and that he was unbothered by the law.

Elvish is one of the six accused in the snake venom case. While he is yet to confess to his crimes, he has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, Wildlife Protection Act and the NDPS Act.